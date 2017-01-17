Trump kicks against US spending on Boko Haram
US President-elect, Donald Trump, said he has seen no need for America to continue spending money fighting Boko Haram terror group in Nigeria and itsneighbours. Trump’s comments are coming just five days to his inauguration as US President. Trump queried why the United State was still spending money to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in […]
The post Trump kicks against US spending on Boko Haram appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG