Trump kicks against US spending on Boko Haram

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

US President-elect, Donald Trump, said he has seen no need for America to continue spending money fighting Boko Haram terror group in Nigeria and itsneighbours. Trump’s comments are coming just five days to his inauguration as US President. Trump queried why the United State was still spending money to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in […]

