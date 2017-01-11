Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump names son-in-law as White House adviser

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

ASSERTING that antinepotism laws do not apply to the executive branch of government, Presidentelect Donald Trump said Monday he is appointing son-in-law Jared Kushner as a White House senior adviser. “Jared has been a tremendous asset and trusted adviser throughout the campaign and transition and I am proud to have him in a key leadership […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Trump names son-in-law as White House adviser appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.