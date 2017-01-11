Trump names son-in-law as White House adviser
ASSERTING that antinepotism laws do not apply to the executive branch of government, Presidentelect Donald Trump said Monday he is appointing son-in-law Jared Kushner as a White House senior adviser. “Jared has been a tremendous asset and trusted adviser throughout the campaign and transition and I am proud to have him in a key leadership […]
