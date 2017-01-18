Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump ‘needs to learn how to cry’ from Obama – The New Indian Express

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The New Indian Express

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Trump 'needs to learn how to cry' from Obama
The New Indian Express
PARIS: Donald Trump has one big lesson to learn from outgoing US President Barack Obama — he needs to learn to be cool about crying. "If he could squeeze one tear out during his inauguration" on Friday, "people will turn around quite quickly their
Thomas A. Firey: Will President Trump succeed?Herald-Mail Media
Obama Isn't Planning to Be as Silent as Bush in Post-PresidencyDaily Signal
In Africa, Obama's presidency couldn't help but be personalDaily Mail
Hindustan Times –Miami Herald
all 148 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.