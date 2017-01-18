Trump ‘needs to learn how to cry’ from Obama – The New Indian Express
|
The New Indian Express
|
Trump 'needs to learn how to cry' from Obama
The New Indian Express
PARIS: Donald Trump has one big lesson to learn from outgoing US President Barack Obama — he needs to learn to be cool about crying. "If he could squeeze one tear out during his inauguration" on Friday, "people will turn around quite quickly their …
