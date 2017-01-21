Trump, oldest U.S. president ever inaugurated

U.S. President Donald Trump is the oldest U.S. president in history to be inaugurated, at age 70 years and 220 days, according to records. The 45th president of the U.S., who was inaugurated on Friday, was born on June 14, 1946 and would turn 71 this year. Before Trump’s inauguration, former President Ronald Reagan was…

