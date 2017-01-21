Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump, oldest U.S. president ever inaugurated

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump is the oldest U.S. president in history to be inaugurated, at age 70 years and 220 days, according to records. The 45th president of the U.S., who was inaugurated on Friday, was born on June 14, 1946 and would turn 71 this year. Before Trump’s inauguration, former President Ronald Reagan was…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Trump, oldest U.S. president ever inaugurated appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.