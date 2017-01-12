Trump presidency and Nigeria Conference

TRUMP PRESIDENCY AND NIGERIA CONFERENCE

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) will be convening an international conference themed: Trump Presidency and Nigeria, on the 17th of January 2017 at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ladi Kwali Way, FCT-Abuja, to examine the implication of Trump’s ascendancy on Nigeria’s development agenda, the complex security challenges the country faces, the growth of democracy in the country and the sub-region, the fate and welfare of Nigerians abroad, and her international relations, in general. The Conference has become very important given serious concerns that the electoral victory of Donald Trump in the November 9, 2016 presidential election has raised amongst Americans and, even, the international community. Apparently, apart from the European Union emergency meeting on what Trump’s victory means for an increasingly shaky trans-Atlantic alliance, there have been debates about the likely implication of the Trump’government’s policy towards Africa and its implication on the world order.

Keynote address will be delivered by Prof. Bayo Olukoshi, Regional Director of International IDEA alongside contributions from reknown academia, policy analysts and development practioners on the implication of Trump’s ascendancy to development in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Signed:

Idayat Hassan

Director

