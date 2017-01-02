Pages Navigation Menu

Trump promises ‘new revelations’ on Russian hacking

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says that he knew “things that other people don’t know” about the Russian hacking. He promised that the information would be revealed “on Tuesday or Wednesday”. Speaking outside his Palm Beach, Florida club, Mar-a-Lago during the New Year party, Trump who expressed lingering skepticism about intelligence assessments of Russian interference in…

