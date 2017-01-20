Trump retains 50 top Obama appointees

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 senior President Barack Obama administration appointees to remain in their posts after his inauguration to ensure continuity in government, his incoming White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, said on Thursday. The officials include the highest-ranking career officials at key national security agencies like the Pentagon and State Department. Deputy Defence Secretary Robert Work and America’s third-ranking diplomat, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, will serve as acting chiefs of their agencies until successors for the top jobs are confirmed by the Senate, Trump’s spokesman said.

