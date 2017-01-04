Trump Knocks US Intelligence Agencies Over Russia Hacking Review – Wall Street Journal
|
Wall Street Journal
|
Trump Knocks US Intelligence Agencies Over Russia Hacking Review
Wall Street Journal
WASHINGTON—President-elect Donald Trump challenged U.S. intelligence agencies late Tuesday in a Twitter post, accusing them of delaying a meeting with him over alleged hacking by the Russian government because “perhaps more time needed to build …
Trump alleges delay in his briefing on 'so-called' Russian hacking; US official says there wasn't one
The Latest: Official says intel community ready for Trump
Trump Says Intelligence Officials Delayed Briefing on Russian Hacking
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG