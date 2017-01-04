Trump says no further prisoners should be released from Guantanamo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said there should be no more prisoner releases from the U.S. military detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. “These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield’’, Trump said. President Barack Obama had sought to close the prison since he entered office in 2009,…

