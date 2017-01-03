Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump says no further prisoners should be released from Guantanamo

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Photo credit: The New York Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

There are currently 59 prisoners there, down from 105 at this time last year.

The post Trump says no further prisoners should be released from Guantanamo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.