Trump says people are pouring in for his inauguration
Against suggestions in certain quarters that the inauguration of Donald Trump on 20 January as the 45th U.S. will witness a low turnout, the president-elect has said that people are actually pouring into Washington DC to witness the historic event.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG