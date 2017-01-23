Trump scraps TPP trade deal by executive order
U.S. President Donald Trump has fulfilled a campaign pledge by signing an executive order to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The trade deal, a linchpin of ex-President Barack Obama’s Asia policy, was signed by 12 nations. He also cut funding for international groups that provide abortions, and freezed hiring of some federal workers. Trump…
