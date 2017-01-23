Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from TransPacific Partnership – South China Morning Post
|
South China Morning Post
|
Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from TransPacific Partnership
South China Morning Post
President Donald Trump began recasting America's role in the global economy Monday, cancelling an agreement for a sweeping trade deal with Asia as one of his first official White House actions. After meeting with business executives to discuss the US …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG