Trump slams ‘tax free’ import of Chevy car from Mexico

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed what he said was the tax-free import of a Mexican-made Chevy car model, coming the same day he picked a Reagan-era protectionist as his trade envoy.

Taking to his preferred communication platform, Twitter, Trump declared that “General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in USA or pay big border tax!”

Trump vowed on the campaign trail to impose a 35 percent import duty on cars produced in Mexico, and he has also pledged to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Trump announced earlier Tuesday his nomination of lawyer Robert Lighthizer as US trade representative, saying he “will do an amazing job helping turn around the failed trade policies which have robbed so many Americans of prosperity.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria

