Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump Nominees Make Clear Plans to Sweep Away Obama Policies – New York Times

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Trump Nominees Make Clear Plans to Sweep Away Obama Policies
New York Times
Scott Pruitt arriving for his confirmation hearing to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday. Credit Gabriella Demczuk for The New York Times. WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald J. Trump's cabinet nominees, while …
Trump and Obama: Two characters in search of a legacyBBC News
President Barack Obama Saw Himself — His Persona And Story — As The AnswerHuffington Post
Trump faces ambitious Day One to-do list to undo Obama legacyThe Japan Times
The Sydney Morning Herald –Fox News –Sacramento Bee –NBCNews.com
all 1,367 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.