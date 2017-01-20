Trump Nominees Make Clear Plans to Sweep Away Obama Policies – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Trump Nominees Make Clear Plans to Sweep Away Obama Policies
New York Times
Scott Pruitt arriving for his confirmation hearing to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday. Credit Gabriella Demczuk for The New York Times. WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald J. Trump's cabinet nominees, while …
Trump and Obama: Two characters in search of a legacy
President Barack Obama Saw Himself — His Persona And Story — As The Answer
Trump faces ambitious Day One to-do list to undo Obama legacy
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG