The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that over 200 of its members were still missing after its solidarity rally in honour of the United States, US, President, Donald Trump in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Recall that over 11 persons were allegedly killed during IPOB-Trump rally which turned violent in Port Harcourt, Rivers State […]
Trump solidarity rally: Over 200 of our members still missing – IPOB
