Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump sworn in as 45th US president – Northern Star Online

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Belfast Telegraph

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Northern Star Online
Students watched as Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the United States after a two-month transition to power following the Nov. 8 election. Trump, who was inaugurated 11 a.m. Friday in Washington D.C., toWok the oath of office with
Donald Trump's focus on home front hardly a surpriseThe Sydney Morning Herald
Trump should be fair to allBaltimore Sun
'He'll Never Be President': Powerful Video Shows Just What Trump Overcame to Reach the White HouseIndependent Journal Review
The Daily Record (registration) –DailyNews –TimeGazette
all 49 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.