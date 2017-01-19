Trump takes oath of office 6pm Nigerian time Friday

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the U.S. at noon (6 p.m. Nigerian time) on Friday, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, has announced. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m., with a musical prelude beforehand, according to a copy of the inauguration programme seen by the Correspondent…

The post Trump takes oath of office 6pm Nigerian time Friday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

