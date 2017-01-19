Pages Navigation Menu

Trump takes oath of office 6pm Nigerian time Friday

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the U.S. at noon (6 p.m. Nigerian time) on Friday, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, has announced. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m., with a musical prelude beforehand, according to a copy of the inauguration programme seen by the Correspondent…

