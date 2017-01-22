Pages Navigation Menu

Trump thanks ‘adversary’ U.S. media

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump in a rare and unexpected gesture on Saturday, expressed his appreciation to the media organisations for making his Friday’s inauguration as the 45th President a “fantastic” one. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that Trump’s surprising gratitude to the media came after several months…

The post Trump thanks ‘adversary’ U.S. media appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

