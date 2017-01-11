Trump to attend Nigeria’s oil, gas roadshow in US – Nigeria Today
|
Guardian
|
Trump to attend Nigeria's oil, gas roadshow in US
Nigeria Today
President-elect of the United States of America (USA), Mr. Donald Trump, is billed to attend a roadshow being put together by the Federal Government as part of efforts to attract investment into the sector, Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe …
NUPENG lauds FG's policy to stop petroleum products importation by 2018
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG