Trump tweets criticism over US protests

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump (L) and former US President Barack Obama cross their hearts during the National Anthem sung at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Mark RALSTON / AFP

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to criticize the millions of people across the United States who marched in protests against him a day earlier, including the celebrities who took part.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” Trump tweeted.

More than two million people flooded US cities Saturday in protests led by women opposed to Trump, who many fear will roll back the rights of women, immigrants and minorities.

The scale of the mass protests, echoed in sister rallies around the world, highlight the depth of resistance to the former reality TV star, two days after he was sworn in as president with an approval rating of just 37 percent.

Pop diva Madonna made an unannounced appearance Saturday in Washington, joining hundreds of thousands of protesters who rallied for women’s rights in defiance of Trump.

Other celebrities at the massive demonstration included actresses Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd and America Ferrera, filmmaker Michael Moore and the feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

