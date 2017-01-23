Trump: US President reinstates Reagan’s abortion ‘Global Gag Rule’

One of US's political policies, abortion ‘Global Gag Rule,’ has been reinstated by the 45th U.S President, Donald Trump.

US President, Donald Trump has reinstated the global gag rule 33-years after it was first put in place by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

According to report by Huffington Post, the abortion ‘Global Gag Rule’ is a federal ban on U.S. funding for international health organizations that counsel women on family planning options that include abortion.

The policy prohibits giving U.S. funding to non governmental organizations that offer or advise on a wide range of family planning and reproductive health options if they include abortion.

The report further revealed that since its first enactment, the gag rule has been rescinded and reinstated as soon as presidents take office.

While President Bill Clinton did away with the rule, President George W. Bush reinstated it,then President Barack Obama again revoked it in 2009 and now it has been reinstated by President Trump.

Trump’s executive order Monday comes one day after the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that guaranteed a woman’s right to have an abortion.

The United States spends about $600 million a year on international assistance for family planning and reproductive health programs, making it possible for 27 million women and couples to access contraceptive services and supplies.

