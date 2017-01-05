Trump wants Republicans’, Democrats’ unity over ObamaCare

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump says the Democrats and Republicans should come together and come up with a better health care insurance plan better than outgoing President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act known as ‘ObamaCare’.

Trump, who has insisted that “repealing and replacing” Obama’s legacy health insurance policy would be his first assignment at the Oval Office, said the two political adversaries should come up with a plan that “works”.

“It is time for Republicans and Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works, much less expensive & FAR BETTER,” Trump said in his latest tweet.

He, however, continued his blame of the Democrats for defending the health care policy.

“The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in.

“Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and blame.

“The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning.”Keep your doctor, keep your plan!” Trump tweeted.

Trump, on Wednesday, also took a swipe at the Democrats over what he termed the “failed ObamaCare disaster”.

“Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases like the 116 per cent hike in Arizona.

“Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless.

“Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web… massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess.

“It will fall of its own weight – be careful!” Trump, tweeted.

The President-in-waiting also denied being in agreement with the Wikileaks founder Julian Assange that Russians were not responsible for the hacking of emails belonging to the Democratic National Committee and its chieftains.

“The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange, wrong.

“I simply state what he states, it is for the people to make up their own minds as to the truth.

“The media lies to make it look like I am against “Intelligence” when in fact I am a big fan!” Trump said on his Twitter handle.

The incoming president in his tweets on Wednesday, quoted Assange’s statement that Russians were not responsible for the hacking and described the Democrats as “careless”.

The president-elect also again, cast doubt over the culpability of Russia in the hacking of the email of Democratic National Committee.

He supported the views expressed by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

“Julian Assange said ‘a 14-year-old could have hacked (John) Podesta’, why was DNC so careless?

“Also, said Russians did not give him the info!”

“Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have “hacking defence” like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible things they did and said.

“A total double standard! Media, as usual, gave them a pass,” Trump tweeted.

Trump had on Tuesday, slammed the intelligence agencies over the delayed briefing on Russia’s involvement in the hacking.

Trump, who took to twitter to express his displeasure, said the delay was “very strange”.

“The ‘Intelligence’ briefing on so-called ‘Russian hacking’ was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case.

“Very strange!” Trump said on his Twitter handle.

The post Trump wants Republicans’, Democrats’ unity over ObamaCare appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

