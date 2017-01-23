Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump was right – for all that’s going well, much is going wrong: Jay Ambrose – PennLive.com

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


PennLive.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Trump was right – for all that's going well, much is going wrong: Jay Ambrose
PennLive.com
Everything is pretty much hunky dory, President Barack Obama said in his farewell speech, yet, in his inaugural speech, President Donald Trump said very nearly the opposite. JAY AMBROSE HEADSHOT.jpeg Jay Ambrose (Tribune News Service photo).

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.