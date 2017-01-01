Pages Navigation Menu

Trump wishes his “many enemies” well in New Year’s message

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

US president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday sent a New Year’s message referring to his “many enemies” as he prepared for a New Year’s Eve party at his resort in Florida. “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

