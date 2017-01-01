Trump wishes his “many enemies” well in New Year’s message

US president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday sent a New Year’s message referring to his “many enemies” as he prepared for a New Year’s Eve party at his resort in Florida. “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!

