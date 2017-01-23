Pages Navigation Menu

LIVEBLOGLast Updated 12:39PM AESTPresident Trump kills TPP on first full day in office
The Australian
LIVE: On his first full day in office, US President Donald Trump has lived up to his promise of killing the Trans-Pacific Partnership between America, Australia, New Zealand and nine other Pacific nations. We'll follow reaction to the TPP decision
Withdrawal from Trans-Pacific Partnership shifts US role in world economyWashington Post
US President Donald Trump pulls out of Trans-Pacific Partnership trade dealNEWS.com.au
For One Day, At Least, Team Bernie Is Okay With TrumpDaily Beast
Los Angeles Times –The New Yorker –Yahoo News –New York Times
all 550 news articles »

