Trump withdraws U.S. from Trans-Pacific trade deal

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TGPP) trade deal on Monday in Washington. This is in line with a promise made during his campaign last year. In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive […]

