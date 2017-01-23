Trump withdraws U.S. from Trans-Pacific trade deal

President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TGPP) trade deal on Monday in Washington. This is in line with a promise made during his campaign last year. In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive […]

