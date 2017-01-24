Trump’s anti-abortion order will not decrease number of abortions – New York Daily News
|
New York Daily News
|
Trump's anti-abortion order will not decrease number of abortions
New York Daily News
Perhaps you didn't realize that an American president could worsen individual lives overseas, but it's something he — and it's always a "he," by the way — does every time the White House turns over from a Democrat to a Republican. In this case, Trump …
Trump once said women should be punished for abortion. Now, he's making it happen
Trump Revives Ban on Foreign Aid to Groups That Give Abortion Counseling
Trump Bans US Funding For Groups That 'Promote' Abortion Overseas
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG