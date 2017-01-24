Pages Navigation Menu

Trump’s anti-abortion order will not decrease number of abortions – New York Daily News

Posted on Jan 24, 2017


Trump's anti-abortion order will not decrease number of abortions
Perhaps you didn't realize that an American president could worsen individual lives overseas, but it's something he — and it's always a "he," by the way — does every time the White House turns over from a Democrat to a Republican. In this case, Trump …
Trump once said women should be punished for abortion. Now, he's making it happenThe Guardian
Trump Revives Ban on Foreign Aid to Groups That Give Abortion CounselingNew York Times
Trump Bans US Funding For Groups That 'Promote' Abortion OverseasWBUR
Devex –Irish Times –CNN –USA TODAY
all 229 news articles »

