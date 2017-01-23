Trump’s Full Inauguration Speech [Video + Transcript]

Yes indeed, the Donald is now in charge.

It was midday over in Washington D.C., and 7PM this side of the world, when the Orange Menace stepped up to the podium to deliver his speech as the 45th president of the United States of America.

Trump had said beforehand that he himself wrote this speech, and for once it looks like he was being honest.

Strap yourself in – it’s the dawning of a new era:

The Washington Post has a full transcript HERE, so feel free to dive in if you can’t handle those puckered up lips and waving, tiny hands.

Some excerpts for your enjoyment:

…for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge; and the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealised potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now. For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidised the armies of other countries, while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military. We’ve defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own… From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first, America first. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down. [Side note – is he Rickrolling us?] America will start winning again, winning like never before.

I know, lofty promises right?

Wait until he gets to terrorism and disease:

We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth. At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow. A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions. It’s time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.

And then, of course, he had to finish with the old ‘MAGA’:

Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together we will make America great again.

The wonderful thing about making grand promises, on the biggest stage of them all nogal, is that you will eventually be held accountable by the people.

It’s not a Miss Universe pageant, big guy, you can’t promise world peace and disease eradication and then do bugger all about it.

Some analysis from The Atlantic:

The inaugural address was unusually dark and political, delivered in a forum where new presidents have tended to reach for a language of unity, positivity, and non-partisanship. In many ways, the speech drew directly from the tone and approach of Trump’s often very-negative campaign rally speeches, once again showing that the “pivot” many observers have long expected Trump to make toward a more unifying and detached tone, is not coming.

President Trump so far looks much the same as candidate Trump, and his speech was a strange milestone in a strange rise to power, one that was viewed as impossible just months ago… The future he envisions for the United States is one that is inward-looking, seeking to concentrate on how America can help its own people and withdrawing from the world—while also hoping the world withdraws from America… There was one more characteristic that distinguished Trump’s inaugural address. It was a speech that made unusually specific promises, eschewing the abstract uplift of his recent predecessors. Toward the end of his speech, which spanned roughly twenty minutes, he warned, “We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about it.” That could be read as a warning to the other leaders on the dais, but it is also, he seemed to acknowledge, a challenge to himself. “The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action,” President Trump. He has cut his work out for himself.

Good luck, Donny D, the people aren’t going to let you off easily now that you’re running the show.

