Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s Grim View of the Economy Ignores Most Americans’ Reality – New York Times

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Forbes

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Trump's Grim View of the Economy Ignores Most Americans' Reality
New York Times
WASHINGTON — The dismal picture of the American economy President Donald J. Trump painted in his Inaugural Address on Friday is at odds with the economic reality of most Americans. Mr. Trump described a nation depleted, despairing and in decline.
Day One for Donald Trump's Economy, in ChartsWall Street Journal (blog)
President Trump's Economic Scorecard: The Starting LineForbes
For economic success at home, Trump must lead globallyFinancial Times
The Boston Globe –Vox –Craig Daily Press –Investing.com
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.