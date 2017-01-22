Pages Navigation Menu

Trump’s inauguration: APC attacks Fayose for mocking Buhari, says he lacks understanding of international politics

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has lambasted the state governor, Ayodele Fayose for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over his non-invitation to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the President of the United States of America, USA. Recall that Fayose had mocked the President, saying his non-invitation to Trump’s inauguration is […]

