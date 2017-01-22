Trump’s inauguration: APC attacks Fayose for mocking Buhari, says he lacks understanding of international politics
The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has lambasted the state governor, Ayodele Fayose for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over his non-invitation to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the President of the United States of America, USA. Recall that Fayose had mocked the President, saying his non-invitation to Trump’s inauguration is […]
Trump’s inauguration: APC attacks Fayose for mocking Buhari, says he lacks understanding of international politics
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG