Trump’s offer to Russia an end to sanctions for nuclear arms cut
U.S. has proposed offering to end sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of Crimea in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Moscow. Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on Friday as the 45th U.S. president, said this on Monday during an interview with The Times of London in Washington. He also criticised…
