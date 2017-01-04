Trump’s on the wrong side of many economic debates – gulfnews.com
|
Washington Post
|
Trump's on the wrong side of many economic debates
gulfnews.com
The US, supposedly the world's beacon of democracy, is practicing a strange form of it nowadays. One presidential candidate won nearly three million more votes than her opponent, who, with a big assist from a hostile foreign power, was nonetheless …
Local column: Trump's boundary issues reflect his plural presidency theory
Obama's legacy: the promises, shortcomings and fights to come
'One president at a time' mantra is lost on Trump
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG