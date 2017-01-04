Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s on the wrong side of many economic debates – gulfnews.com

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Trump's on the wrong side of many economic debates
gulfnews.com
The US, supposedly the world's beacon of democracy, is practicing a strange form of it nowadays. One presidential candidate won nearly three million more votes than her opponent, who, with a big assist from a hostile foreign power, was nonetheless …
Local column: Trump's boundary issues reflect his plural presidency theoryPost Register
Obama's legacy: the promises, shortcomings and fights to comeThe Guardian
'One president at a time' mantra is lost on TrumpAlbuquerque Journal
Daily Mail –Washington Times –NAIJ.COM –Huffington Post
all 98 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.