Trump’s Quick Response To Global Women’s Marches – And All Of The Best Protest Signs

So here we are.

Donald Trump has officially been moved out of the “celebrity” category and into the “political” one, yet some things remain the same.

Like his Twitter account.

Although the official POTUS account crossed over into Trump’s name 15 minutes after his inauguration, Trump remains in control of his personal account, too, tweeting his personal responses to events like the Women’s March:

Of course, he wasn’t the only one to share this sentiment. Erin Gloria Ryan asked a similar question in her piece for The Daily Beast:

The crowd, which is estimated to have reached over half a million, hoisted signs, others donned pink knit caps, cuddly signifiers of political dissent. Some wore costumes. Some were men. It’s a huge gathering by any standard, encouraging for activists and people who might be feeling dark after yesterday’s swearing in. But it’s not a great place for a person with even the slightest claustrophobic inclinations. Personal space is at a premium, and there’s no rhyme or reason to how the masses move. Groups of protesters that traveled together form human chains as they snake through an obstacle course of people who remain stationary, holding their signs up, turning slowly as rotisserie chicken, hoping to be photographed. By 11, it’s impossible to get close enough to a speaker to hear who is talking and what they’re talking about. Fences still standing from the inauguration yesterday lead entire flocks of human bodies into dead ends. Every gap in the fence is a bottleneck. The crowd grows denser closer to the Capitol, as though people are lining up for a phantom inauguration. … Where was this during the campaign? Why is this happening now, arguably too late for real change? Is “making a statement” the same as making a change? Was Hillary Clinton really that uninspiring? Did all these people vote? Trying to work one’s way through tens of thousands of people and to a gap hole in a chain link fence is a much bigger pain in the ass than voting.

The biggest march in the history of the USA, was it all in vain?

As for Trump, after his first tweet on the matter and must have realised his stately position, tweeting the following:

That, or one of his staff managed to grab the phone from him and tweet out some some sense.

This also happened yesterday, the Donald misspelling the word ‘honour / honor’ before quickly deleting the evidence:

As for the protesters, here are some of the best signs to be photographed:

I hope more people than ever stay woke, even if it’s too little too late.

[source:businessinsider&thedailybeast&yahoo&spin&dailymail]

