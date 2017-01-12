‘No access’: Rex Tillerson sets collision course with Beijing in South China Sea – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
'No access': Rex Tillerson sets collision course with Beijing in South China Sea
The Guardian
A US navy image allegedly showing Chinese dredgers in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands. Photograph: HANDOUT/Reuters. Benjamin Haas in Hong Kong. @haasbenjamin. Thursday 12 January 2017 00.20 EST Last modified …
Rex Tillerson Says China Should Be Denied Access to Islands in the South China Sea
Tillerson Says China Can't Have Access to South China Sea Isles
US will send 'clear signal' to China on SCS: Trump's secretary of state pick Rex Tillerson
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG