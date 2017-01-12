Trump’s secretary of state nominee Tillerson wants to deny Beijing access to South China Sea islands – South China Morning Post
South China Morning Post
Trump's secretary of state nominee Tillerson wants to deny Beijing access to South China Sea islands
Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson gestures while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP. Reuters. Share. 6. PrintEmail. Related topics. Donald Trump Donald Trump inauguration Sino-US relations. Related Articles …
