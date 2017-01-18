Trump’s UN Ambassador pick expresses concern about Israel’s treatment

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s pick to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the UN, expressed concern on Wednesday about the international body’s treatment of Israel. “Nowhere has the UN’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel,’’ she said in opening remarks at a confirmation…

