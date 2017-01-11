Tshwane mayor Msimanga defends Taiwan visit – Eyewitness News
PRETORIA – Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has defended his recent trip to Taiwan saying it had nothing to do with politics and was focused on encouraging investment in the municipality. Msimanga has given a briefing on the recent developments in the …
