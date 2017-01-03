Pages Navigation Menu

Tsonga through after second set scare in Doha – Vanguard

Tsonga through after second set scare in Doha
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won through to the second round of the Qatar Open on Tuesday, but only after seeing off a determined fightback from Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. The world number 12 won 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to set up a last 16, second round encounter …
