Tsvangirai no longer Zanu PF target: Mujuru – NewsDay

Tsvangirai no longer Zanu PF target: Mujuru
The Zimbabwe Daily
Tsvangirai no longer Zanu PF target: Mujuru
Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader, Joice Mujuru yesterday said her party had become the latest target of President Robert Mugabe's violent campaign and the ruling party's nemesis, Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC-T was enjoying a rare reprieve.
