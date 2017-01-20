Pages Navigation Menu

Tsvangirai no longer Zanu PF target: Mujuru – NewsDay

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa


Tsvangirai no longer Zanu PF target: Mujuru
NewsDay
Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader, Joice Mujuru yesterday said her party had become the latest target of President Robert Mugabe's violent campaign and the ruling party's nemesis, Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC-T was enjoying a rare reprieve.
