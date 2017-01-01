TUC hopes for better 2017, demands new minimum wage

The out-gone year was not a kind one to Nigerians, especially workers, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has said.In the TUC’s New Year message by its President, Bobboi Kaigama and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal M. Ozigi, the labour union said its decision to be silent on some disturbing and unpalatable national events was deliberate in expectation that the Buhari administration would take the opportunity to settle down and hit the ground running.

TUC cited health and education sectors, as areas in which the government failed to honour agreements it voluntarily entered with unions, just as public servants are still being owed, through the Federal Government disbursed money to some state governors for the payment of the salaries.With the non-payment of salaries and sacking of workers, and the TUC keeping quite, it said the body has been labeled weak.

But in 2017, TUC promised not to close its eyes to job losses, non-payment of salaries and allowance of workers. It called for the upward review of wages of workers.

“Our position is, any governor who cannot pay salaries as at when due should not earn his, let alone pay his aides. We are going to work tirelessly in conjunction with our state councils to actualise that.”

The labour union noted that the devaluation of the naira and other unfriendly economic measures are taking toll on workers and Nigerians generally, arguing that the usual excuse of no money because of the activities of the Niger Delta militants and drop in oil price does not subsist.

“Our suggestion is; see to the demands of the Niger Delta militants, pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law, diversify the economy, reduce the cost of running government, jail looters of our treasury and there would be money to do much more than Nigerians are yearning for. We hope governments at all levels listen to the voice of reason.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

