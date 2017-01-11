Tuchel: It’s Not Time To Negotiate Contract Renewal

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is waiting till the end of the season before he can start talks of renewing his contract.

Tuchel is halfway through his current contract and his side are currently sixth on the table and 12 points behind Bayern Munich.

Even though Dortmund have won just one of their last six competitive games, the gaffer believes he has no problem in securing a new contract.

He told WDR Radio: “I expect them to respect the fact that I am an extremely bad negotiating partner during the season.

“I am relaxed. I’m only half way through my contract.”

Tuchel will take his side to Werder Bremen when the Bundesliga season resumes after its mid-season break, before a difficult away game against former club Mainz.

He said: “We want to qualify for the Champions League at least under the top three, and we want to qualify directly.

“We have a lot to do.”

