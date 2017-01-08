Tunde Bakari calls for scrapping of Nigeria’s 36 states, says they are good for nothing
The presiding Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakari, has called for the scrapping of the 36 states in Nigeria. This was as he advocated the reversal to a regional system, stressing that the 36 states should be converted to districts which should be headed by mayors. Describing the 36 states as “good […]
