Tunisia vs Algeria: Tunisia bounce back to defeat Algeria

Tunisia scored twice in the second half to beat Algeria 2-1 in Franceville Thursday and get back into contention for an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals place.

An Aissa Mandi own-goal broke the deadlock and Naim Sliti converted a penalty as the Tunisian Carthage Eagles atoned for a 2-0 defeat by Senegal in their opening Group B game.

Substitute Sofiane Hanni scored a consolation goal for the Algerian Desert Foxes a minute into stoppage time.

Among the pre-tournament favourites, Algeria have only one point and must defeat top-ranked African team Senegal next Monday to have a chance of survival.

