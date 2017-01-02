Tunisian President says Israel suspected in assassination of Hamas drone expert – i24news
i24news
Tunisian President says Israel suspected in assassination of Hamas drone expert
i24news
The Tunisian government suspects that Israel was behind the December 15 assassination of Hamas drone engineer Mohammed Zawahri, the country's President Beji Caid Essebsi said on Sunday, according to the Ha'aretz newspaper. Essebsi's statement is …
Tunisia blames Israel for Hamas scientist's death
Returning jihadists will be arrested in Tunisia
Tunisia says 800 people jailed for fighting with t …
