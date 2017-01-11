Tupac Shakur‘s Handwritten Love Letter From Jail Goes Up For Sale

A hand-written love letter by late African-American rapper Tupac Shakur has been offered for sale at 25,000 Dollars, 20 years after his death.

According to TMZ, Goldin Auctions is presently auctioning off Tupac’s handwritten love letter that was in response to a “passionate letter” a woman sent to him, while he served time at the Clinton Correctional Facilities back in 1995.

The Bible Tupac Shakur Read While In Prison Is Up For Sale One of the lines from the letter reads: “Ever been tied to a bedpost and licked like a lollipop?” Among a few other eye catching lines. “Tupac wrote this letter to his paramour in black pen. “The letter is incredibly explicit, and is a reply to a “passionate letter” received by Pac.”

The letter describes the ‘sexual gymnastics’ that Tupac wishes to perform with his partner, in extremely vivid detail.

It includes an eye that Tupac drew and he mentioned blindfolds, bubble baths, oily massages and “12 positions of lovemaking”.

Ken Goldin, the owner of Goldin Auctions is expecting for the letter to go for about $25,000.

