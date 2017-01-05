Pages Navigation Menu

Turkey car bomb and gun attack near courthouse in Izmir – BBC News

Turkey car bomb and gun attack near courthouse in Izmir
Two attackers, a policeman and a civilian have been killed in a car bomb and gun assault on a courthouse in the Turkish city of Izmir, state media say. A number of people were reportedly wounded in the explosion. Images showed two cars ablaze and the …
Suspect on the run after car bomb kills 2 outside courthouse in TurkeyFox News
Two killed in new Turkey attack as Istanbul gunman huntedYahoo News
2 killed in car bombing in Turkish city; 2 attackers deadWHIO
The Guardian –Middle East Eye –Scottish Daily Record –RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty
all 137 news articles »

