Turkey car bomb and gun attack near courthouse in Izmir – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Turkey car bomb and gun attack near courthouse in Izmir
BBC News
Two attackers, a policeman and a civilian have been killed in a car bomb and gun assault on a courthouse in the Turkish city of Izmir, state media say. A number of people were reportedly wounded in the explosion. Images showed two cars ablaze and the …
Suspect on the run after car bomb kills 2 outside courthouse in Turkey
Two killed in new Turkey attack as Istanbul gunman hunted
2 killed in car bombing in Turkish city; 2 attackers dead
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG