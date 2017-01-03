Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkey Extends State of Emergency in Wake of Attack Claimed by Islamic State – Wall Street Journal

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Wall Street Journal

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Turkey Extends State of Emergency in Wake of Attack Claimed by Islamic State
Wall Street Journal
ISTANBUL—Turkey's parliament voted to extend the government's state-of-emergency powers following the deadly New Year's attack claimed by Islamic State, as the country struggles to contain rising terrorist threats and law enforcement contends with …
Istanbul gunman had a background 'street fighting' in Syria for Islamic StateNEWS.com.au
Turkish police try to establish nightclub attacker's movementsIrish Times
U.S.-led coalition reverses course, provides air support for Turkish troops in SyriaWashington Times
Yahoo News –Financial Times –CBC.ca –The Australian
all 266 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.