Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


africanews

Turkey hails Ethiopia and 4 new 'non-permanent' UN Security Council members
africanews
The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has felicitated with the new non permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Davutoglu's message was directed at Ethiopia, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Sweden and Italy. All five …
