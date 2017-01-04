Turkey identifies Istanbul attack suspect
Turkish authorities have identified the man suspected of gunning down 39 people at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve in Istanbul, a state media reported on Wednesday. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister, said in Istanbul that the identity of the attacker was known, without giving further details. The report noted that his comments came hours after…
